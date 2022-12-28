Pennsylvania’s next General Assembly, due to be sworn in next week, will, apparently, look a little bit more like Pennsylvania.
Redistricting led to a flood of diverse candidates who turned into winners during last month’s election. It means a greater representation of the state’s racial and ethnic minorities, which means governing will hopefully feature more diverse ideas.
According to The Associated Press, the “number of state lawmakers who are Black, Latino or of South Asian descent will rise as part of what House Democrats call the ‘most diverse class of freshmen legislators’ in Pennsylvania history.” Even with the infusion of diversity, the state Legislature will remain largely white — as is the case with nearly all state governments.
“I think that having a fair map made it possible for a more fair expression of the will of the people,” said state Sen. Sharif Street, the state Democratic Party chair.
It is good to see that the proportion of Black lawmakers is slightly ahead of the percentage of Black residents in the commonwealth, both around 11 percent. There is also more minority representation among leadership. Street became the first Black chair of the state party, Summer Lee will become Pennsylvania’s first Black woman elected to Congress and Austin Davis will become Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor.
There is still a small number of Latinos in state government — up from four to five following the election — an improvement but many leaders said there is still not enough representation.
There are more females heading to state government as well. Consider when the calendar rolls over next week, three of the five representatives from the region will be female: Incumbents Lynda Schlegel Culver and Stephanie Borowicz and newcomer Joanne Stehr. Culver could also be moving up. She is the Republican nominee to replace long-time state Sen. John Gordner. That special election is slated for the end of January.
A diverse Legislature means a more diverse agenda emerging from Harrisburg. Obviously, some of the old-school driving forces will remain, but the bottom line is that representation matters. Having a voice in the room, a voice different from the rest matters.
Now it is important that those tasked with leading listen to these new voices to ensure that all Pennsylvanians are represented.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.