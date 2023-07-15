In reply to Sharon Koppel’s letter on diversity (July 2), her entire letter was devoted to one-sided diversity. Personally, I don’t care one way or another what consenting adults do with each other.
It’s none of my business, but I’m not going to be forced to celebrate it. No more than I’d celebrate a heterosexual couple.
Most conservatives feel the same way. If they don’t agree, they tolerate it. And that’s all that should be demanded of anyone. That’s not good enough for the left. Celebrate or you’re a hater.
However, when is the last time the left spoke out about attacks on gun owners, Christians, attacks on the Catholic Church, conservatives or anyone else that disagrees with the left? It seems the diversity the left values so much only applies to things they support. You notice, there was very little push back against the trans agenda until they went after the children. That was a line too far, and the left crossed it. The same people who sponsor Drag Queen story hour would have a fit if the NRA wanted to talk to the kids about gun ownership and firearms safety. So much for diversity.
You wrote about book banning. There are ratings for TV, and movies. There are age restrictions for adult bookstores and strip clubs. As well as for buying a gun, drinking, driving, and marriage. What you call book banning is a response to age-appropriate material. I love nothing better than watching a parent gaveled down at a school board meeting for reading pornographic material from a book available in the library to kids of all ages. I’m against banning books, but support age-appropriate reading material. As any decent parent should. I have no problem with kids reading “Heather has two mommies.” I do have a problem with “This is what Heather’s two mommies do in bed” in graphic detail. The left apparently doesn’t.
You want us to be open about our past, subjugating races and religion. Should we teach what it was like before we came here? Genocide, human sacrifice, slavery, constant warfare, and taking other groups’ land by force? It seems we skip that part.
Finally, you describe the conservative values of our Valley as a fault to be overcome. Did you ever wonder why we have almost no robberies, drive-by shootings, murders, failing schools, homelessness, or rampant drug overdoses? Problems the liberal, inclusive, tolerant, and welcoming communities you want us to emulate have in spades. Maybe you should visit LA, San Francisco, or New York City, where your kids can’t play outside, you aren’t safe on the streets or in your home, and maybe this conservative valley wouldn’t look so bad. But hey, you’d be surrounded by those tolerant, open-minded people and the diversity you value so highly.
True diversity is a two-way street. If you truly believed in it, you’d respect the opinions and beliefs of those that differ from yours.
William J. Folk,
McClure