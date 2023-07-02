We have just celebrated Pride Month focusing on sexual diversity. Diversity in all its forms needs a louder voice in our rural communities where some people are often unwilling to discuss or even think about it.
For too long our homogeneity in central Pennsylvania has created a culture that doesn’t welcome everyone. It is time to leave that culture and the divisive and destructive parts of those values behind and move forward to embrace change, to embrace diversity, to be inclusive.
Embracing diversity means an open-mindedness and acceptance of people, religions, sexual orientations, cultures, practices and more that are different from the traditional heterosexual, racially white, often conservative values present in our communities. It means welcoming inclusive behaviors and values. It means accepting those aspects of diversity which feel alien to us or are not our personal choices, but which are meaningful to others. It means the cessation of judging or condemning those who are different.
Embracing diversity means an open-mindedness to honest teaching about our past and the mistakes our country has made, subjugating races and religions. In adulthood, I have found many books about events we should have learned about in school. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson is a wonderful, meticulously researched saga of the Great Migration of African Americans from the Jim Crow South to the North and West in the early 1900s into 1970. Why was this migration of millions of people which changed the economy of our country and the lives of the migrants, communities, cities, and states not even mentioned in history class? Or the Tulsa, Oklahoma massacre? Or the many similar events that some textbook company deemed unimportant to our education? This is not critical race theory. This is our history and it needs to be taught to all children.
Diversity is something to seek and treasure. We become better people when we embrace others without regard for religion, sexual identity, race, or ethnicity.
Our education system, our religious institutions, our local governments, our political organizations, and our community service clubs all have a part in helping our communities change to embrace diversity. Our libraries are key players in this change, for they offer books and materials which help us learn about diversity. Books by authors of different races and ethnicities, books about different cultures, books about religions, books about kids and adults sorting out their sexuality, books about tolerance and kindness. These stories, novels, and historic books help us learn about people, cultures, and belief systems we haven’t encountered personally. Books open our eyes even if we are hesitant.
We are facing a return of book banning in school libraries and public libraries. Most book banning is about racially or sexually marginalized groups. We have people in our communities who work quietly to influence what children and adults can select to read. This is wrong! Banning can be as subtle as simply not buying books about specific topics because a librarian doesn’t want them on the shelves. You may not even know it is happening.
We’ve all heard stories of local families who have rejected a gay teenager in their family. These are heart-wrenching situations. Sad beyond belief for the teen facing life without his or her family. How do these teens finish high school or seek higher education? How do they avoid being vulnerable to exploitation and violence?
Let’s not let exclusion continue to flourish in our communities. We need to stop pretending that the old ways that exclude are okay. Inclusion, acceptance and diversity should guide all our interactions, our children’s education, our library bookshelves, and our culture. We need to define that culture. Let’s get to work.
Attend school board meetings to protect school libraries and the school curriculum. Ask your public library to make all kinds of books available. On election days, vote for candidates who espouse protecting and celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion. Speak up in private interactions when you encounter bias and statements that discriminate, judge, and oppress others.
Pride Month celebrated sexual diversity and reminds us we have many aspects of diversity to address to make our communities inclusive for everyone.
Sharon Koppel retired as the executive director of SUM Child Development and is a member of the West End Progressives and a member of Union County Library System Board.