In Mr. Robert Beck’s Sunday letter, July 21, “A Brewing Pot,” he railed against immigrants who “do not wish to learn English ... blend into American culture, nor pledge allegiance.”
Mr. Beck fails to remember that the innovation of the American experiment is that while other nations are united by a common race, language, or culture, the people of the U.S. are united by the idea that all people are created equal with inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The traditional motto of the United States is E Pluribus Unum, meaning “out of many, one.” We are strengthened by our diversity.
Taylor Lightman,
Winfield