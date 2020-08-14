The letter to the editor on Aug. 11 by Robert Beck included a quote by Ariana Pekary that made the claim that the model of network news blocks diversity of thought and content.
If I understand you correctly, you believe it is only the left-leaning networks that have a bias and imply that there is no balance on TV. I submit that you need to consider that Fox News does an excellent job of providing the conservative bias, thus providing the diversity you seek.
I sometimes take a few minutes to watch both conservative and liberal network TV commentary shows. But watching people with a point of view (often from their new book or think tank) speculate about the news — is not news. Ironically they are often talking about what they read in a newspaper.
For news of what a candidate actually says and does, I read the morning newspaper.
Harry Hefty,
Watsontown