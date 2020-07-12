Colleges and universities face much uncertainty heading into the fall, so it was good news to hear that Bucknell and Susquehanna universities were on pace to bring in freshman classes equal in size to previous years despite dealing with COVID-19.
That news, however, was followed by a gut punch from the federal government, which announced plans to force international students back to their home countries — or to transfer to another college — if their respective schools offer online classes only as a way to keep students safe.
Industry analysis shows that more than 1 million foreign students come to college in the U.S. As a condition of their visas, these students must attend a given number of classes in person. The requirement was suspended this spring when the pandemic broke out.
The move offers more verification of a lack of compassion emanating from the highest levels of government. Open, or else. Don’t worry about the science, apparently.
In a commentary this week, Susquehanna University president Jonathan Green said what presidents across the country are thinking: “Many institutions are doing all they can to open their campuses for in-person classes safely, and no institution that opens its classrooms this fall is going to move to all-online instruction mid-semester unless it is in the best interest of the health of the campus population and that of the surrounding community. If that is the case, how can immediately putting the international members of a student body onto airplanes and sending them around the globe be a compassionate or responsible action?”
It’s not. But compassion and responsible action haven’t been a real hallmark in Washington.
Like all of us, President Trump wants to jumpstart the economy. One way to do that is to have foreign students on college campuses this fall. According to industry data, having foreign students in the United States has an economic impact of $41 billion and leads to 458,000 jobs. It is a big deal in Pennsylvania, which has the sixth largest foreign student population in the country — 51,818 — according to the Institute of International Education.
Additionally, many schools are facing difficult financial futures already based on enrollment. Susquehanna and Bucknell lost millions of dollars in revenue after refunding room and board for half of the spring semester. Those are ongoing challenges, which grow more concerning by the day as sports get canceled and schools announce they exclusively go to online classes.
Now is not the time to add more instability to a system already wobbling.
College campuses offer one of the true diverse communities in America. These communities are something we should embrace right now, not take a step backward.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.