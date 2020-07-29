Donald Trump presents a great threat to our democratic republic and is the most dangerous man in the world. His narcissistic and impulsive personality with unfettered access to the nuclear button presents a threat to human civilization and the life of the planet. He once asked if we have nuclear weapons, why we don’t use them. He suggested exploding a nuclear bomb in a hurricane. His denial of the climate crises presents an existential threat to human civilization. Reading of the book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” with contributions by many psychiatrist, psychologists and therapists, has strengthened and deepened my understanding of why he is so dangerous.
He has repeatedly demonstrated his extreme narcissism. He has repeatedly told us that he is a stable genius. He makes every situation about him. He is obsessed with TV ratings. From the military to business to countless other fields he tells us he knows more than anyone else. He defends his highly inflated self-image with unrestrained lying. His sociopathic self has no inhibition from hurting others with his vial assaults on anyone who would question his actions. He is impervious to advice because this would be a challenge to his narcissistic ego. He has demonstrated no empathy for the families and victims of this virus because he is not capable of such humanity. He now brags of passing a dementia screening test without any recognition of what it was he passed.
Democracy depends on certain norms and the rule of law for it to function. Trump has shattered those norms and the law because he doesn’t accept that they apply to him. He has refused to comply with valid subpoenas issued by the House implementing constitutionally directed oversight. He refused to state that he will accept the results of the election which should send shudders through every American citizen. A free press is so important to a democracy that protection of the press is constitutionally guaranteed. He charges the press with fake news as he spews lie after lie and makes statements of utter ignorance.
Trump, the Divider in Chief, is pouring gasoline on the flames of division. “We the people” means all the people. We have struggled with this concept since our founding. Donald Trump, a confirmed racist, doesn’t accept that we should be all equal under the law, a foundational principle of our country.
His incompetence, ignorance, delusional thinking, and defensive narcissism have greatly intensified the COVID-19 crisis. With about 4.5 percent of the world’s population, we have about 25 percent of the world’s deaths. He told us repeatedly that it would magically disappear. He persistently failed to heed the advice of medical experts. He pushed reopening because he was more concerned with his reelection than our health.
He has lied repeatedly about testing availability and its importance. He somehow thinks testing increases the infection numbers. How can anyone believe he lives in a reality based world after he suggested the injection of disinfectants?
His admiration for despots from around the world demonstrates his yearning for the power they have and which he craves. He has genuflected before Putin continually and failed to condemn Russia’s attacks on the election and their continued assaults on our democracy. Not one word from Trump on Putin’s bounties on our soldiers. Trump has told us of his love for the mass murderer Kim Jung Un. One phone call from Erdogan is all it took for Trump to change policy in Syria. Trump’s admiration for these thugs is an expression of his dangerous mental state.
If Trump is reelected there is no telling what damage he will continue to heap upon our country. He has taken the respect that people had from around the world for our country and turned it into pity. It will take many years to repair the damage he has done to our democracy, international relations, and environment. Voting for Trump should be unthinkable.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.