I find it interesting that Democrats, who used the filibuster extensively the past four years, now want to do away with it. They want to pass a sweeping agenda at a cost of trillions of dollars to fundamentally change the way the United States is governed, including massive giveaways. They claim there will be no cost incurred by the middle class, but that is smoke and mirrors.
Maybe the Democrats haven’t noticed, but the House and Senate are almost equally divided. That would indicate that the citizens who vote for them desire a centrist government, as opposed to the far left agenda they are pushing.
They want to pass a $2 trillion infrastructure package that includes funding for things having nothing to do with the actual infrastructure. They want to pass the PRO Act, a massive financial windfall to unions, while forcing workers to either join or pay in to the unions. They talk about “common sense” gun laws that will do nothing to keep guns from criminals and mentally ill people, while adding restrictions and additional financial burdens to lawful owners. They think requiring proof of identification is a major barrier to voting. They pushed for police reform which results in fewer police and more crime.
This massive expansion of government control has less to do with actual improvement, and more to do with government control.
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam