I have a suggestion on how to stop a large number of shootings by police. First let me say there are bad cops out there that need to be fired. There are also more better police out there than bad.
That being said, the first thing you need to do when stopped by the police is do as you’re told! If told to step out of your vehicle, step out. Also do not resist. When you resist you immediately escalate the situation that’s not going to end well.
The reality is a large percentage of police shootings are because of failure to comply, or resisting. If you follow these suggestions I’m pretty sure you will be going home instead of to the morgue.
Barry Starks,
New Columbia