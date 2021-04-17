Most people forget about the holiday that doesn’t even occur every year. In fact, it is not even considered a national holiday. Leap Day occurs every four years on Feb. 29, a day on the other three years that simply does not exist.
Leap Day exists because each year has a quarter of a day leftover that is not accounted for, so Leap Day is put in place to balance and make up for the accumulation one day every four years. For something so crucial to balancing the Roman calendar, why is such a day forgotten?
Leap Day is a day very near and dear to my heart: It is my birthday. People with birthdays like mine are very rare. There is only a one in 1,461 births on this day, and it deserves proper recognition!
It should be celebrated as a national holiday, and give schools and workplaces a day off from their regular duties.
After all, the day doesn’t exist any other year, so it should just be a freebie. It is already enough that my fellow Leap Day babies get the shame of being told they cannot drive until they are 64, and repeatedly get the jokes that we are much younger than we really are.
The purpose of this holiday is not one to be overlooked.
Without Leap Day, the world would be completely thrown off!
We need it to balance the calendar since we neglect ¼ of a day each year. We need justice for the forgotten quarters of that day, and justice for the holiday that takes the place for them.
Peyton Yocum,
Mifflinburg Area High School