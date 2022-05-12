Well, that’s rich. William Folk (May 4) accuses liberals of hypocrisy — this is the reason he says you shouldn’t be one.
The problem, for his party and our nation, is that the Republican party has blown right past “hypocrisy” to make itself the party of liars, racists, sexists, homophobes and cheaters. By electing a New York City conman as their leader, supporting his thousands of lies and eagerly engaging in packing courts, re-drawing electoral districts and taking every opportunity to paint their opponents as the enemy, those who call themselves “conservatives” have given up all right to be considered part of a democracy.
Hypocrisy? How quaint. You who claim to love life put children in cages. You who claim to love patriotism stormed the Capitol. You who claim to love fiscal responsibility blow the national debt out of the water every time you hold power.
You who call yourselves Republicans can’t be hypocrites, because there’s nothing you believe in. You who call yourselves Republicans don’t believe in the Republic — you believe in power, for yourselves and those who look like you, and have proven by your repeated actions that you have no right to participate in civic dialogue.
Stop supporting the dangerous, seditious lies of the loser of the election, and maybe we can talk. In the meantime ... yeah, never mind, I’ve wasted enough time already. Trying to make a 21st century American Republican feel shame is like trying to make a rock feel love.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg