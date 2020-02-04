Ask yourself why? How much money is being spent on all the worthless things that we, the taxpayers, are giving to our leaders to waste on things that really don’t matter to the taxpayers when there are so many other things in life needed to be taken care of?
Think everyone, how they waste money on this impeachment thing with the president and we all know nothing will come of it. We have so many social issues in this country, but we won’t address those issues; they’re not important to those in power.
What they do should matter for all people, not just for their rich friends in government!
Now we have this illness spreading around the world and instead of stopping it, they are wasting more.
Why would they? Wake up people. Use your heart to figure out what really matters in life and demand these people that run the world to do the right thing.
They will stand before God and will be held accountable. Each of us will. So my plea to everyone that reads this, let us start a movement to demand the powers in control, to listen to us and do the right things for the human race.
Michael Mullany,
Mifflinburg