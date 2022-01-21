The United States is slowly — too slowly we would argue — putting the pieces in place to emerge from a global pandemic that has worn everyone down.
Free tests and vaccines are available. Masks are on the way.
All the nation seemingly lacks is the willpower to end this, the want to do the right thing for the greater good.
America used to be really good at this kind of stuff, rallying together after Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001, and countless other days over the course of nearly two and a half centuries.
Today, it’s too much for tens of millions of Americans to get a vaccine we know works to at least mitigate the seriousness of the virus. It’s too much for someone to wear a mask in a crowded place, or gasp, have their child wear one in school.
Late last year, when the omicron variant started to crank up, there was a shortage of tests leading to long lines at testing sites and empty shelves for at-home tests. So this week, a website — COVIDtests.gov — has gone online where people can order four free at-home tests that will be mailed directly to your home. You can also order them directly from the United States Postal Service at special.usps.com/testkits.
Next week, 400 million N95 masks will be available. Utilizing the government’s Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the protective masks on hand, millions of masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country. The masks are shipping this week for distribution next week.
Appointments for vaccines are readily available just about anywhere: Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores. There was even a stand at the Pennsylvania Farm Show where vaccines could be given. Weis Markets has administered more than 350,000 vaccine doses. Geisinger has given nearly 400,000. Evangelical Community Hospitals has also given thousands of shots. We’ll keep you on top of where to get them.
There are people standing by to give the shots, first doses, second doses, boosters.
Front-line medical providers learn more every day how to treat COVID patients. A Geisinger doctor said recently the health system is treating patients now who would have died with similar symptoms last year because doctors have a better understanding of how to treat the virus.
At times over the past 22 months, not everything was available to combat the pandemic as we have right now. Tests are available. Masks are available. Shots are available. Treatment is available.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Pennsylvania surpassed the 75 percent threshold of adults 18 and older who are fully vaccinated. Among all ages, 65.1 percent of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated and 80.9 percent have received at least one dose.
These are steps in the right direction. But until more people are willing do their part, it is clear COVID isn’t going away.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.