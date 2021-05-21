Has President Biden worked to make America safer and less dependent? The answer is not only a resounding “no” but he has put our enemies in control.
For years India has been buying transformers for its electrical grid from China. Last summer, Chinese and Indian troops clashed in a border battle in the remote Galwan Valley, bashing each other to death with rocks and clubs. Soon thereafter in Mumbai, India, trains shut down, the stock market closed, and hospitals went dark as “the power went out” in a city of 20 million people. This was a clear message that if India pressed its claims to disputed land, the lights could go out across the country. The cyberattacks gave China a strategic and psychological edge. Russia was a pioneer in using this technique when it turned the power off twice in Ukraine several years ago.
Since 2009, the United States also became highly dependent on Chinese transformers under Obama/Biden administration. More than 200 Chinese transformers, the backbone of America’s power grid, were brought into the U.S. energy sector. Prior to that, there were none. In May 1, 2020, President Trump’s executive order stated that the United States would “no longer purchase transformers and other electric grid equipment manufactured in China” and the Department of Energy was tasked to identify, isolate, monitor, or replace this equipment.” However, President Biden rescinded Trump’s order putting us at the mercy of China. They control our electrical grid!
President Trump made us a net exporter of oil for the first time decades. Now the U.S. imports more oil and refined products from Russian, our adversary, than from Saudi Arabia, a key ally. We import on average 538,000 barrels per day of oil and oil products from Russia. Recently a key east coast oil pipeline was hit by ransomware by Russians, causing almost immediate gasoline shortages up and down the east coast. The impact was so great in less than a week that the company paid a nearly $5 million ransom to get the gasoline flowing again. Of course Putin was cleared by the FBI but the message was loud and clear: “Russia now owns us.”
In a few short days President Biden has allowed our two greatest enemies to gain control of our most vital resources, electricity and oil/gasoline.
They can turn either or both off at the drop of a hat. Concerned? You should be!
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown