As a former long-time contributor to the Outdoors page for The Daily Item, I found your editorial (Nov. 16) quite interesting.
I am all for the free movement of migratory fish. However, we have four large hydro dams downstream of Sunbury. Below Harrisburg is the York Haven Dam, then the Safe Harbor Dam. Then there is Holtwood, then the Conowingo. They all have ineffectual fish passageways in place.
The best, the lift at the Conowingo dam, was closed this year to stop the invasion of northern snakeheads. So if we close fish passageways downstream, does it make any sense to build passageways above? Could this be another classic case of putting the horse before the cart?
The fabridam has proven to be a part-time dam at best compared to the in-place concrete hydro dams well south of us. The fabridam is inflated at best for 6 months out of the year. So what? Every little bit helps with letting fish move about freely. I would tend to agree but this fish ladder will actually do little as far as moving fish. If we want to really help the fish, we should remove the local population of invasive cormorants which eat thousands of pounds of fish every year from our river.
And then there is the practical side, with which everyone involved with the building of the fish ladder has no clue, or has turned a deaf ear. The west side of the fabridam, where the fish ladder is to be built, will take away from the people, one of, if not the best public fishing areas on the entire Susquehanna River. You cannot fish within 100 feet of a fish ladder entrance. You cannot enter the water within 100 feet of a dam. That pretty much eliminates one of the best and most used areas of public fishing in the state.
So, we lose one of the best and most used public fishing spots for miles in any direction for what? A fish ladder that might be closed like the ones downstream?
One of the purposes is to supposedly pass American shad. This is laughable at best. American shad haven’t been seen here in years. The American shad restoration project from 1996 to 2004 was a complete and utter failure. American eels? They are a needed and native part of our river. They do just fine going over the dam. Their survival going through all the turbines downstream is a different story. That is a different project, to which this ladder has little to no effect.
I really wish I was wrong, and I hope that I am, but I have a sinking feeling that in the end, a bunch of bureaucrats has once again flung a bunch of “do good” onto the populace, with the populace, in this case, being local anglers, who now have to take a bullet in the name of repayment to nature.
Ken Maurer is a former outdoors columnist for The Daily Item. He is a Pennsylvania Licensed Fishing Guide, owner of Southside Sports Bait & Tackle and a member of PA Outdoor Writers Association