There have been several letters back and forth recently about the relative merits and evils of capitalism and socialism (specifically letters by Arthur Keller, John Peeler, Trey Casimir and Harry Prentiss). Unfortunately, following the tone of politics lately, these discussions break down into arguments with each side defining the other in the worst possible way. So let’s look at it differently. This is the United States of America. We’re going to be capitalist. But the real question is, what type of capitalism?
The problem with the U.S. today is not that it’s capitalist, or that some are richer than others. The problem is that the wealthy can too easily use their power and influence to change the rules to benefit themselves at the expense of the rest of us. We see this in tax laws, labor and environmental regulation, uncompetitive practices, and all sorts of corporate welfare and boondoggles.
Capitalism doesn’t have to be like this. The U.S. was capitalist in the post-World War II years. In that time we had strong unions, rising income for all segments of society, diminishing income inequality, and strong overall growth.
Many now remember these years as “the good old days.” In the last 40 or 50 years the country has continued to show strong overall growth but the gains have gone to those at the top. Income inequality is rising, those at the bottom are becoming poorer, and those in the middle are often struggling or sinking. We’ve been capitalist for both timespans. The difference is in how capitalism has functioned.
People on both sides of the political divide are aware of the problem. Politicians from both parties rally against the “elite,” but some politicians then push an agenda that gives more of the same: lower taxes for corporations and the rich, deregulation of business, and policies that favor big corporations over small businesses. Some of the same politicians who rally against the “elite” cry “socialism” any time someone tries to do anything about it.
We used to prove our capitalist system was best because it created the most benefits for everyone. Now it doesn’t. And that doesn’t mean we should toss capitalism aside. Many other capitalist countries have better health for lower cost, greater protections for workers, better environmental regulation (which, let’s remember, means protection for people and families), and less income inequality.
For all that we like to claim we’re the greatest country on earth, we’ve come to accept and even expect conditions much worse than elsewhere.
So let’s get beyond words. Let’s look carefully at the problems and at possible solutions without worrying about ideology or labels. No system is perfect, but surely we can have a system that works better for regular people and provides more opportunity for all. Let’s not let our political divisions stop us from doing what’s best for the country.
Mitch Hart,
Lewisburg