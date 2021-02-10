Like the clutch in my 10-year-old standard transmission Jeep, the American system of government is beginning to burn out. If you pay attention, you can smell something is burning and soon the gears will no longer mesh. I’m ignoring it. Maybe it’s my imagination? But I know It’s not. I fear that the great transmission of the U.S. Constitution can no longer function as designed. This is not because the Constitution is burned out, but the clutch, the mechanisms that have allowed it to shift through the centuries are broken.
I spent 20 years as part of the innerworkings of the congressional transmission, and across that short period, mechanisms of government have worn down badly, unable to mesh smoothly and silently. Fixing the problems will take ideas, resolve, and ingenuity only found in fantasy.
Personally, I was dead set against most of the following ideas until I began to smell the odor of wear. Here is my fix-it fantasy: Non-partisan, un-gerrymandered representative districts. Let a computer sort that out. Humans seem incapable of doing so. Term limits for newly elected representatives. Those presently in office would be able to run for their current seats with no sell-by date. This would be done so incumbents wouldn’t be voting themselves out of a job.
Yes, elected officials possess the same self-interests as do real people. Campaigns would be funded by the government — by us — the taxpayers. Each candidate would have a set budget to use for primaries and general elections. No outside money. This may even be to the liking of many office holders who spend a good amount of time fundraising. This funding fantasy wouldn’t be to the liking of special interests.
Before you nod your head with glee and sock it to the man, remember we are all members of special interest groups. So, we, the everyday Joe, with our memberships to the NRA and the ACLU and everything in between and to the left and right will also have to adjust and relinquish whatever small power we individually wield. Our only power will be at the ballot box.
These ideas would take constitutional changes, and pretty much everyone affected by these proposals would hate them. I said it was my fantasy.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg