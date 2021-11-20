Congressmen Fred Keller and Glenn Thompson really don’t care about their constituents, since they did not join other Republicans in voting for the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Look around you, Central Pennsylvanians. Check out PennDOT’s website and see the poor condition of our local bridges, which close and cause us longer commutes. An increase in destructive flooding has ruined our roads. Many households can’t obtain a basic internet connection for their children’s schoolwork. And young people studying at CPI and tech programs are waiting for jobs to repair and strengthen our highways and waterways.
These troubles will now be eased! The money spent will be returned to our communities in employment, safer highways and drinking water, and accessible broadband.
Meanwhile, Keller and Thompson remain proud of our potholes, leaded pipes and poisonous abandoned mines, keeping us in the dark so they can keep their day jobs.
Catherine Alloway,
Port Matilda