How about Democrats start doing what the citizens of the United States elected you to do: Take care of the needs of your constituents.
I’m so sick of you bleeding hearts going on and on about the treatment of these poor illegals.
How many of you have visited the tent cities, the cars, under the bridges and the homeless shelters where millions of people are living without basic needs and medical care?
What about the abused women and children in this country? Where are the cameras and the senators speaking out on their behalf?
How many hard-working citizens have you spoken to about the broken-down health care insurance in this country?
Why are people dying because they can’t afford the outrageous prices charged for prescriptions?
Stop trying to take down our president and start doing your job! He is, why aren’t you?
Sandra L. Balliet,
Milton