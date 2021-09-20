Every time I drive by the vacant Sunbury Community Hospital, I find it inconceivable that it remains vacant. We need a local community hospital and should not have to rely on driving to distant hospitals for medical treatment, or especially for an emergency.
A state of the art ER room sits idle. Not a word from local politicians Culver or Gordner. Do they care, are they concerned? My biggest fear is that the community hospital will go the way of our former Marina building — ignore it, neglect it, then tear it down.
This seems to be the mindset of our elected officials. What a shame, what a waste, we deserve better!
Rob Walter,
Sunbury