Does anybody else remember when Fred Keller was trapped in the Capitol building during the insurrection, tweeting about how the people who broke in were criminals who should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law? I don’t think Fred Keller does.
Instead of doing any level of self reflection, or following through on his tough guy Twitter talk, Keller continued to parrot the baseless voter fraud conspiracy. He tried to strip away the votes of every Pennsylvanian in favor of a man who lost fair and square. He either spits conspiracies or ignores what happened. Now he’s voted against a commission to look into the attack on the Capitol that had him and his ilk hiding like cowards.
When Keller felt his life was in danger he spoke out against the rioters, calling them “Un-American.” I want to pose some questions to Fred: What is more un-American than voting against finding the answers to an attack on the heart of our democracy, where the police you “prayed for” died? What is more un-American than challenging the validity of the election system that has been the basis of our government for more than 230 years? What is more un-American than trying to disenfranchise every single one of your constituents because someone told you to?
Keller says he cares about us. He says he cares about the troops and the police. He says he loves his country and district.
Actions speak louder than words. All of Fred’s actions scream “un-American.”
Zachary Lentz,
Selinsgrove