President Donald Trump seeks to undermine the very foundation of our democracy by lying about an election that was clearly won by Biden. He allows his appointed cronies in intelligence agencies to deny the incoming administration access to information that makes our country secure. Trump opened some of our cherished lands to gas and oil drilling. He denies the science concerning global warming that threatens our very existence.
Does President Trump care about people including his own followers? His lack of leadership concerning COVID-19 is the reason we face a preventable catastrophe. He never addresses the horrible results of this pandemic. He holds rallies that are filled with lies, hate for perceived enemies, and endangers his audience by ignoring simple rules that offer protection from this virus. Does he care about anyone but himself?
President Trump will soon be out of the White House but will remain in our lives with his lies, hate and division until his followers, especially those in Congress, in broadcasting and in the press, are willing to accept the truth.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg