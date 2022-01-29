The reason for my correspondence is to comment on the letter “Dangerous animals” (Joseph Rebar, Jan. 20). I firmly believe that everyone has the right to speak their mind, in a respectful manner (meaning that we use decorum when we address others, and we use emotional intelligence in our connections). I can appreciate Mr. Rebar’s trepidation regarding “dangerous breeds.” However, the reason for this is due to irresponsible training and human interference with nature. We honestly do not deserve pets. We are fortunate to have these amazing creatures as companions. When they are treated poorly or subject to ill-mannered conditioning, we have to understand that they also have a fight or flight response and will react accordingly. They view us as predators as well.
Pit Bulls, and associated breeds, have received a horrible reputation due to the aforementioned, irresponsible dog ownership, and the spreading of misinformation; fake news, if you will. I think everyone knows that term by now.
I had the pleasure of sharing my life with a three-legged Pit named Toby. We adopted him in January of 2010. I fell in love the moment I saw him on Bandit’s Adoption and Rescue of K9s (BARK) of Richmond, Va. We were stationed at Fort Lee at the time.
Toby was neglected by his previous owner. He was left outside for extensive periods of time, chained to something. A police officer had responded to a noise complaint and Toby was most likely the cause. When the officer approached Toby, he saw the classic Pit Bull “grin” (it is not a snarl, it is just something they do and honestly looks like a smile).
Toby was probably grateful for some type of human contact. The police officer, being misinformed about the breed, took the facial movement as a threat and shot Toby. There was an investigation, the officer was wrong in his action. It was deemed cruelty to animals. The department paid for Toby’s amputation and rehabilitation.
He was the most incredible dog in the entire world. He did “snake dog” (he would jump up on the couch, lay on his belly, and crawl across the entire length to get to one of us or a toy). He was my running buddy (he could only go about 4 miles. I learned that the hard way one day). He loved his “stuffies” and enjoyed sharing them with everyone.
He adored our two cats. And the thing I want to highlight is that, at the time, we had a toddler and a preschool aged child. Our oldest is autistic. I had a baby during the time Toby was with us and it’s almost like he knew I was pregnant before I did. Toby was an amazing addition to our family and I will never forget the time we had with him.
The worst thing Toby ever did was steal the Easter ham (from the kitchen, after dinner). Frankly, after everything he had been through, how could I get upset?
It is thanks to misinformation, banning, and Mr. Rebar’s suggestion of banning that we were not able to move Toby here. My mother took him to Alabama when we initially moved, and the hope was that we would go pick him up and bring him here once we acquired a place to live. Due to breed restrictions and the fact that we can still only rent (crippling medical debt due to horrible behavioral health care options in this state).
Toby died three years ago. We were not there when it happened. It still breaks my heart.
To substantiate Mr. Rebar’s claim: yes. Responsible Pit Bull owners would say otherwise. His, and so many other opinions are why families are broken up, and animal shelters are overcrowded. It is the reason why, when you go to adopt a dog, the listings say “not good with children” or “must be only animal.”
It’s the reason why dogs are on human behavioral health medication and God only knows what else. They do not need to be muzzled and treated like monsters.
Dogs deserve to have a decent life, and to be understood.
I may not be an animal behaviorist or a veterinarian, but a Pit Bull stole my heart and no one will ever be able to take his place. And that is my opinion.
Melissa Fast lives in Selinsgrove.