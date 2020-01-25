As we begin the new year, and a new decade, Congress should commit to doing the job that the people elected us to do.
Congress must stop confusing activity with accomplishment. We must keep our eyes on the prize, with clear 20-20 vision to get things done for the American people.
Every Member of Congress must commit to working every day, 9-5, on delivering real results on the issues that matter to our constituents and our country.
These include:
n Working to reduce the costs of health care, including: Ending surprise billing, decreasing the cost of prescription drugs, ending prohibitions on Association Health Plans, and ensuring there is no loss of insurance for pre-existing conditions.
n Continuing to ensure that veterans receive the care they deserve and have earned. As well as having the backs of our troops by keeping our forces strong and prepared.
n Fixing our broken illegal immigration process, first by securing our border and then reforming our laws with a focus on high fences and wide gates.
n Making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent for families and small businesses.
n Driving workforce development by partnering with the private sector, our schools, career and technical centers, and apprenticeship programs.
n Supporting trade agreements that create reciprocal trade and open markets for our U.S.-Made products and agricultural goods.
n Help assure our students have affordable and accountable education opportunities.
n Continue to grow our domestic energy industry including all-of-the-above and all-of-the-below: clean coal, low-carbon natural gas, and regulated and responsible oil production. We can accomplish this like no other country on the earth.
n And finally, working to develop and pass a transportation infrastructure bill to keep our roads and bridges safe, to modernize our highway system, and build America for the 21st Century.
In our district, we plan to maximize Opportunity Zones to revitalize our small cities, focus on workforce development to match the enhanced demands of the 21st Century workplace, maximize the economic opportunities of our area which will create good-paying jobs, improve our flood mitigation without putting it on the backs of taxpayers, support police and first responders to maintain a high level of public safety, and continue to work to wipe-out the terrible epidemic of drug addiction.
If we can accomplish these goals, our country will have an incredibly successful 2020, and we pave the way for a great American decade.
The Oath of Office of the U.S. House of Representatives requires each member to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” We in the House must always keep our focus on how our Constitution smartly limits government overreach as we work to pass federal legislation.
It has become obvious that in order to accomplish these goals for the American public we need accountability and a problem-solving conservative majority in the people’s House. I look forward to working with President Trump on these policy priorities in 2020 and in the years to come.
Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA) represents Pennsylvania’s Ninth District.