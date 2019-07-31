In his Sunday, July 7 column, “Faith Matters” Fr. Kerry Walters scorns the Biblical promise to Bible-believing, born-again Christians of their rapture prior to the seven-year tribulation period.
It is apparent from his weekly writings that he either doesn’t know, or doesn’t believe the whole Word of God. He accuses those of us who don’t buy into his views or interpretations of Scripture prophecy, history, commands, etc. as being deluded. Apparently, he assumes that he has the authority to override God-given scripture that doesn’t fit his agenda. For instance, his stance on homosexuality, gay marriage, female pastors and priests certainly differs from passages like I Corinthian 6:9, Galatians 5:20 and Revelation 21:8. The reality is that our loving Jesus, who wants to save and empower sinners, is the same Righteous Judge who will send unbelievers to hell. Unbelievers, don’t bank on a second chance and, believers, beware.
Israel, God’s chosen people, and God’s Church live together in the same world today as Satan’s followers. God’s Word is very explicit as to what His plans are for each of them. Where do you fit in? You can know! God’s Word tells you how in plain, easy to understand language.
Dean Ransom,
Northumberland