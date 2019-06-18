State Senators David Argall and Mike Follmer strongly support Senate Bill 76 (SB76) that would eliminate school property taxes by increasing the state’s 3.06 percent flat-rate personal income tax and by increasing the state’s 6 percent sales tax. In addition, with voter approval, the local earned-income tax on workers could be increased, and a local flat-rate personal income tax could be levied on residents.
Who are these guys trying to fool? In general the wealthy detest paying taxes, and SB76 is just an attempt to shift the tax burden for public education from wealthy land and property owners to working class Pennsylvanians with increases in unfair flat-rate taxes, and the possibility of a new local flat-rate personal income tax.
The responsibility for public education is a state function, and Pennsylvania is not presently paying for 50 percent of its cost. Using some of the state’s current budget surplus to mandate public school tax reduction would benefit all taxpayers, not just the wealthy.
SB76 would just make suckers out of the working class, and you won’t become homeless because there are property tax relief programs available to seniors and others. Don’t be a sucker!
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove