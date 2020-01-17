As recruiting efforts kick into high gear, be sure to stand up and be counted in the 2020 Census. It is important on a variety of levels, offering an impact on elections and millions of dollars in federal funding.
Over the next few months, Valley residents will join the nation in an effort to accurately measure the United States’ population. An accurate count will go into deciding how many seats a state will hold in the U.S. Congress, how much federal funding is doled out and possibly reshapes voting districts at state and federal levels.
If you don’t think that matters consider this: In 2020, Pennsylvania is expected to be a battleground state for the presidential election. It’s 18 electoral votes were critical to President Trump’s victory four years ago. An inaccurate count could drop that number four years from now. Up to 10 states could lose electoral votes while others like Texas (three) and Florida (two) could gain multiple seats.
According to state officials, the state receives about $2,000 per person per year from the federal government. An undercount of 1,000 in a state with 12 million people could lead to a loss of $2 million.
That means less funding for nutrition for older Pennsylvanians — $31 million is directed from Census data — to repair the state’s crumbling infrastructure, including bridges, education assistance and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. These programs pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the state for critical programs.
Census officials have, so far, done a pretty good job at keeping the upcoming count front and center. Many Valley residents have likely received information in the mail or seen adds flood across their computer screen or smartphone.
Expect more information in the coming weeks.
While some residents will receive a long-form to fill out, the majority of us can go online and complete a simple form. The official Census Day is April 1. The U.S. Census Bureau will begin mailing notices to homes across the country in “mid-March” to alert people to participate in the Census, according to the Bureau. People can complete the Census online at 2020census.gov, by mailing in the form, or by phone.
As always, this is a critically important count. Don’t be afraid to be part of the count.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.