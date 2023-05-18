According to national data, wearing your seat belt while driving or riding in a vehicle can increase your chances of surviving a crash by up to 60 percent.
Just allow that sink in for at least 2 or 3 seconds — the time it takes to buckle up.
The next few weeks, during the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, offer a good time to think about some of the basic safety measures that can save not only our lives, but the lives of those we love.
Last year, there were 11,954 vehicle crashes in Pennsylvania where at least one occupant was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 453 fatalities, the state Department of Transportation reports.
In Pennsylvania, drivers and passengers 18 years and older are required to wear a seat belt when behind the wheel or in the front passenger seat. Pennsylvania’s primary seat belt law also requires drivers and passengers under 18 years old to buckle up, regardless of where they are seated within the vehicle. Additionally, drivers under 18 may not operate a vehicle where the number of passengers exceed the number of available seat belts.
Under Pennsylvania’s primary child passenger safety law, children under the age of 4 must be properly buckled up in an approved child safety seat. Children under age 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until they meet the maximum weight or height requirements set by the seat manufacturer, then must move to an appropriate booster seat until their 8th birthday.
During the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs now through June 4, state and municipal police departments across Pennsylvania will be sending a zero-tolerance message to unbuckled motorists through enforcement and public awareness activities.
State police troopers who are certified as child passenger safety technicians also will offer car seat fittings and inspections at various locations across the state. They include sessions at the state police station near Montandon on May 23, 24 and 28. To see the complete list of locations and times, visit online at: psp.pa.gov.
The NHTSA also reports concern this year for the number of fatalities involving unrestrained passengers in pickup trucks. In 2021, about 60 percent of pickup truck drivers and 64 percent of their passengers who were killed in traffic accidents were not wearing seat belts.
Data also shows that a greater percentage of all unrestrained fatalities occur at night. In 2021, 57 percent of people who died in nighttime crashes were unrestrained compared with 43 percent who died during daytime crashes, the NHTSA reports.
“Wearing your seat belt is your best line of defense against injury,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jessica Tobin. “Set the example for others to follow. Fasten your seat belt, someone needs you. Don’t learn safety by accident.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.