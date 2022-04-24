Recently, The Daily Item carried much-needed, informative reporting on the current state of women’s ability to access health care to terminate a pregnancy, a constitutional right since 1973. In the same issue, in this column, Mae-Ling Kranz, the CEO of Transitions of Central PA called our attention to how language used in discussions of sexual assault often either intentionally or unintentionally blames the victim.
After reading her column, I flipped back to examine the language used in the articles on abortion access. Here’s what I noticed:
None of the four articles, written by both men and women, and covering almost three entire pages of the newspaper, include the word men. To me, this silence speaks volumes about our public debate on abortion and reproductive justice.
In our society, we tend to discuss unplanned pregnancies as if men had no role in them. We talk about “cases of rape and incest” as if men were not involved. We talk about women suffering economically from unplanned pregnancies, as if men played no part in that economic instability. We talk about adoption as an option for women who are pregnant, as if there were no father to take responsibility for the baby.
In short, we have written men out of the script on the issue of women being pregnant when they don’t want to be. This has effectively left all the responsibility at women’s feet, implying that women get into this situation all by themselves.
Maybe changing our language would change public discussion surrounding reproductive rights in this country.
For example, consider the impact of these paired statements. Each sentence conveys the same information. The first leaves men out; the second includes their role:
n In 2016, some 700,000 women in the U.S. had an abortion due to unplanned pregnancy. VS. In the U.S. in 2016, some 700,000 men impregnated women who did not want to carry a child.
n In the United States, women who raise children alone are likely to suffer economic disadvantage and instability. VS. In the United States, only 46% of non-custodial parents, 80% of whom are men, fully paid their court-settled child support. (U.S. Census Bureau report, 2017).
n In the United States, nearly three million women have experienced rape-related pregnancy in their lifetime, some of those cases being incest. VS. In the United States, men have impregnated three million women by raping them. In some cases, they raped someone in their own family.
Erasing men from the debate surrounding reproductive rights has created “a women’s issue” and obscured the fact that men are clearly part of the problem of unplanned and unwanted pregnancies. And need to be part of the solution.
Fortunately, they are well-positioned to act. First, men should normalize practicing contraception, except when they hope to raise the child that could result. Secondly, men control legislatures at the state and federal levels (women have yet to hold even a third of elected or executive offices), which develop policy around pregnancy. Financial concern is the top reason women cite for choosing abortion — the cost of raising a child outstrips their income. Legislators can help.
The United States is the world’s only high-income country (as defined by the World Bank) where women and men have no right to paid parental leave. Male legislators have the power to pass such a law. They could also legislate equivalent job benefits for part-time workers, most of whom are women; fund day care; create universal preschool education in public schools; build a health care system assuring universal access, including for all aspects of reproductive care. In other countries, these measures support families and reduce the need for abortion. Male legislators could also hold non-resident parents responsible for fulfilling their legal obligation to support their children.
For too long, too many men (aided by some women) have used their power to divide us, to diminish women and constrict their choices in life. They have made abortion the problem, instead of a symptom of the problem of unwanted pregnancies in which men play a central role. Like many women and men, I would welcome mature discussion and collaboration to reduce the need for abortion, if we could all just acknowledge our part in the issue.
Lynn Palermo lives in Lewisburg and is on the faculty at Susquehanna University.