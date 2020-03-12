There are legitimate reasons for concern over the coronavirus and its spread across the globe. There are too many unknowns to feel confident this novel strain has been contained.
In some cases, this concern has pivoted toward panic, which can lead to irrational or immoral behavior.
We aren’t talking about taking increased and necessary steps to maintain health. Regular hand-washing and staying home when sick are things the medical experts always stress.
No, we mean the irrational belief that has led to hoarding of everything from toilet paper to surgical masks, a practice worsened by the lowest common denominator among us using that panic to price gouge.
On Amazon, prices of surgical masks and hand sanitizers are up 50 percent, according to USA TODAY. That report says the average prices of surgical masks were 166 percent higher than the 90-day average price.
According to a report released by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group this week. This practice is not limited to third-party sellers.
“In these times when people are so concerned about their health and the risk of catching this virus, I think the only way to protect their shoppers is for them to cap prices,” Adam Garber, a consumer advocate for the research group, said.
In a report from The Wall Street Journal, another consumer advocacy group found $13.57 Lysol wipes on sale for $220. The same group found a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer that normally sells for $7.99 going for prices approaching $50.
Clearly, there is a want for these products. Just look at the shelves of any store that carries these items. Good luck finding hand sanitizer in any of them.
Fortunately, vigilant hand-washing is more effective than any hand sanitizer.
When supply doesn’t meet demand, prices go up.
But $50 for hand sanitizer is outrageous. It’s brought on by a fear of being unprepared. That is why some people are buying cases and cases of toilet paper and water, fearful of a multi-week quarantine or isolation and what impact it could have on their family.
Some may feel stocking up on items is justified because of the unknown. But those who are taking advantage of these fears should be ashamed of their actions. We trust Attorney General Josh Shapiro will continue his push to hold price-gougers responsible.
In the meantime, keep washing your hands and leave some supplies for the next person.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.