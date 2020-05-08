Many times, I glance at the vitriolic blathering of one Jack Miller. I can’t take reading every hateful word that he writes. It’s too annoying. I often wonder, can he find one good thing to say about President Trump?
I’d also like for him to address this question: Jack, you received $1,200 from the president that you so abhor. Have you refused this money? Have you donated all of it to charity? I’ll bet not.
I’m sure you are glowing with pride just knowing that you received this money from a person you loathe so strongly. You should be ashamed.
Joseph F. Rebar,
Shamokin