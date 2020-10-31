Did you know that the military personnel who manage relaying nuclear orders are required to be tested for mental health and medical problems to evaluate psychological, financial, and medical competence for duty? Yet there is no such requirement for their commander-in-chief, the president. As a retired 30-year support-staff member at a psychiatric facility, I became immediately concerned about Mr. Trump when he openly bragged “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”
Imagine someone whose every idea and decision is filtered through, and managed by, his ego. Self-concern is paramount. If the lives of others depended on admitting error and changing course, he’d be unable to do it. He could not accept responsibility for disastrous results of bad judgment. Instead, he’d blame some “other” for sabotaging his plan. He couldn’t learn to think differently; and, he couldn’t be convinced by experts or professionals that his interpretation of the facts is incorrect. His response would be to change the facts. He couldn’t contemplate the big picture. Outside facts would matter less than egoic intuition. He’d be unable to evaluate other opinions, or weigh options and choose the best course of action. Perhaps most importantly he couldn’t collaborate with allies to compile relevant information and solve problems. He’d require unquestioning loyalty.
There would be no debate; no offering of insights based on experience; no professional’s ideas would be considered — except, perhaps, as a ploy to feign interest in information gathering. If decisions are questioned or criticized, the critic would be demeaned and attacked. An injured ego might be cause to fire, demote, or to punish the offender with intimidation, bullying, insults, withholding important information, or even vital supplies that could save lives.
Our president has proved that he is capable of such dangerous behavior. Mr. Trump enjoys using his power to create and feed division, conflict, and chaos. He thrives on attention. He likes to make people squirm. He withholds information just because he can, often saying things like “I don’t know, we’ll see.” And too, I wonder why he elevates and defends Putin? Vlad, early on, knew calling Trump a “genius” would give him an “in” at the White House. He tapped into the all-important ego of a president who operates on little else. Kim Jong-Un quickly picked up on Putin’s lead and wrote “beautiful love letters.”
Our president is being “played” by our adversaries. They likely even now influence his behavior and decisions. A shocked world sees this and we do not. Trump has no time for allies. They can’t work with him. They don’t qualify as devotees. Neither should we.
JoAnn Yano,
Sunbury