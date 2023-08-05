After reading through the exhaustive, fact-rich indictment of Donald Trump unsealed on Aug. 1, we again confront the questions of:
Why the minority of voters who cast votes for him in 2016 continue to support him in spite of his repeated lies, admitted disregard for the Constitution and rule of law, and, overall, terrible outcomes as a consequence of his presidency?
Why we place so little value in, and have so little expectation of, honesty from public officials?
Why we consider the First Amendment to shield elected officials from disregarding facts and willfully deceiving voters in the single-minded and self-serving pursuit of power?
As to the latter point, some of us think that waging campaigns of disinformation probably tend to disqualify a candidate in the minds of most voters: why would we place trust in someone who habitually and incessantly lies? Why would we empower such a person to make decisions over the many issues that impact our private lives?
The democracy upon which our constitutional republic is founded gives eligible voters the right and power of self determination with respect to how elected officials serve, and the acceptance or rejection of policies they offer. There is a seriousness and solemnity to the election process.
Both are undermined by the institution of the Electoral College, which eviscerates the concept of “one person, one vote” with respect to the choice of president: it allows an enterprising candidate to plot and scheme to achieve and retain power without earning the support of a majority of voters. So it was with Trump in 2016, when he succeeded. Fortunately, in 2020, he did not.
We can understand that Trump wants to stay out of jail, and don’t find it difficult to understand that in his mind, becoming president again is likely his best option for doing so.
The lengths to which he (1) previously went to thwart the peaceful transfer of power and remain in office, and (2) still chooses to go in pursuit of winning office again, ought to be sufficient to disqualify him. Support him at your peril.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg