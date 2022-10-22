The Republicans running for office blame inflation on Biden without giving factual reasons or using basic logic, which many people call propaganda. Therefore, it is important for voters to do the research to learn the real reasons behind our present inflation. A simple way to explain why inflation here is not President Biden’s fault is to look overseas: Lithuania 21%, Russia 14%, Sweden 11% and England 10%. Judging by those figures, our president is doing an excellent job, because our inflation rate is only 8.2% for the last 12 months.
One of the reasons for the inflation is a supply shortage caused by workers who stayed home due to COVID restrictions. At the same time, people restricted to their homes were getting stimulus checks and making home improvements.
With regard to gasoline, many refineries closed down leading to a drop of nearly 1 million barrels per day since the beginning of the pandemic, because demand for oil took a nosedive when people stayed home due to COVID. A basic rule of economics: If the demand for goods is greater than the supply, then prices will increase and price gouging will be common. Chevron, Procter and Gamble, Kimberly Clark and PepsiCo are making huge profits in 2022.
Another reason for inflation is the war in Ukraine. The conflict and resulting sanctions have reduced exports from the region for commodities like metals, food, oil and gas. All of us should understand this because the world has become “smaller” due to manufactured items in one part of the world, being purchased by countries on the other side of our earth. Not only did COVID reduce the manufacturing, but it also affected the transportation of these goods. Since we cannot blame Biden for COVID, it would be unfair to blame inflation on Biden.
Joe Czarnecki,
Sunbury