Just over two weeks ago, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. In addition to providing financial aid to individuals, small businesses, hospitals, state and local governments, and education, the legislation also provides a $500 billion “slush fund” that the Secretary of the Treasury can dole out to major corporations, Wall Street institutions, and other major industries.
Congress included a provision in the law that created a panel of 10 inspectors general to serve as watchdogs to limit fraud, wrongdoing, and mismanagement in the distribution of the funds. That panel, dubbed the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, selected Glenn Fine — who was the acting Pentagon inspector general and is a former Justice Department inspector general — to lead them.
Before his signature had even dried on the stimulus legislation Trump announced that he would ignore this oversight provisions included in the bill.
True to his word and once again thumbing his nose at Congress, Trump removed Fine from his Pentagon job, making him no longer eligible to lead the panel.
Following the firing of the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, Trump is making it clear that he disdains any oversight of his actions and will not tolerate anyone in his administration over whom he does not have complete control.
While Democrats have painted the firings as politically motivated, Trump’s Republican enablers have been silent with regard to his actions.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), chair of the House Oversight Committee commented, “Trump’s actions are a direct insult to the American taxpayers who want to make sure their tax dollars are not squandered on wasteful boondoggles, incompetence, or political favors. This is clearly a move to help his cronies get richer at taxpayer expense.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), a longtime supporter of government oversight and whistleblowers, could only suggest that the president cease his attacks on inspectors general.
It becomes more apparent every day that only the American taxpayers can put an end to Trump’s corrupt and unscrupulous presidency on Nov. 3.
David B. Kyle,
New Columbia