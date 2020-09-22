Thank you H. Richard Hess for your letter (Sept. 11 “Enough already”) and for your service to our country. Your comments echo my sentiments exactly.
As an Army brat, whose father served in World War II and died as a result of Agent Orange exposure on a tour of duty in Vietnam, I am totally disgusted and sickened to hear the “draft dodger-in-chief” refer to our veterans as “losers and suckers.” My father wanted to serve his country and didn’t seek a medical deferment more than once. I’ve had paternal and maternal uncles serve in all branches of the military. I also have a grandson who served six years in the National Guard. They all served proudly and neither they nor my father are “losers and suckers!”
The real losers and suckers are the followers of the Trump cult who listen to his daily lies and disparaging insults of those who aren’t loyal to him or don’t constantly shower him with praise.
Don’t take the Trump bait and, above all, don’t drink the Kool-Aid.
Wendy Sebasovich,
Sunbury