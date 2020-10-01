The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area have been working hard to inform the electorate about the changes in this years election during these very different and strange times we find ourselves. We have offered many sites for gathering information such as vote411.org, votesPA.org, and LWVLewisburgArea.org. This year the voter has options.
You may do in-person option. If you choose this method, please do it safely. There is also the mail-in voting. As the election comes nearer, the League has noticed an increase in inquiries regarding this alternative. One of the big issues is the “naked ballot”.
In Pennsylvania, if you do not place your completed ballot into the provided unmarked ‘secrecy’ envelope, your ballot will be discarded. This was not true in the spring primary. Many of the rules have changed since then.
We would like to remind you that if you are mailing in your ballot as opposed to in-person voting, please remember to place your ballot into the unmarked envelope before placing it into the postage paid mailing envelope. This will ensure that your vote is secure and, most importantly, it will be counted. The ballots will be going out soon. Please return your ballot as quickly as possible to avoid missing the deadlines.
Kandy Duncan,
Lewisburg,
President, League of Women Voters
of the Lewisburg Area