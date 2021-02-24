In a recent “My Turn” editorial, Matthew Brouillette, CEO of Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Commerce, (Feb. 18) an organization working to privatize traditional public education, wrote in support of a forthcoming bill promised by Senators Corman, Martin, and DiSanto, aimed at undercutting Gov. Tom Wolf’s efforts to fix inequities in school funding. Instead of supporting additional funding to address the needs of children in poor districts, where spending lags behind that in wealthy districts by more than $7,000 per student, Mr. Brouillette and his allies in the Senate support the expansion of charters and tax-credit scholarship programs (vouchers). These sorts of proposals drain money from traditional public schools serving students in both urban and rural areas.
Privatizers claim charters and vouchers will provide families access to more effective education options than those available in traditional public schools. This claim is simply false. The evidence on charters has consistently demonstrated that about 80% of charters either perform the same or worse than traditional public schools. The track record for online charter schools is much worse. With respect to tax-credit scholarships/vouchers, the evidence suggests that students often fall behind when they shift from public to private schools.
In addition to issues with performance, privatization raises concerns about the use of public resources. Charter schools have a notorious track record of waste, fraud, and mismanagement of public funds. Recently, reporters from the Scranton-Times Tribune found that one online charter school in Pennsylvania spent as much as $1,000 per pupil on advertising. Reports of self-dealing and embezzlement abound. In the case of tax-credit scholarships, private schools receiving public funds are under no obligation to follow the laws and regulations created to guarantee students’ civil rights and protect them from discrimination. Moreover, private schools are not required to protect the rights of students with special needs.
In the end, Mr. Brouillete and his allies in the Senate fail to recognize that the purpose and value of public education rest in its ability to prepare citizens capable of participating in our democracy.
Education is more than a private commodity; it is a public good that promotes a set of shared values and principles embedded in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Because public education is the foundation of American democracy, Pennsylvanians should reject proposals like tax credit scholarships/vouchers and charter schools that direct funds away from traditional public schools.
Write to your local representative to tell them to support Gov. Wolf’s budget proposal. It’s time to hold charter schools accountable, reduce fraud, prioritize children, and create greater equity and access to high-quality education in Pennsylvania.
Abe Feuerstein lives in Lewisburg.