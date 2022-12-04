The Bowman family and their favorite sports teams had a rough stretch recently.
Started when the boy’s favorite NFL team — the New York Giants — took one on the chin on Thanksgiving night.
That wasn’t nearly as bad as the suffering the following evening, when, nearly 700 miles from home, the four of us couldn’t bear to watch the Danville-Wyomissing state football playoff game.
The boy and his mom huddled in front of an iPad, the girl — friends with a lot of the players on Danville’s team — couldn’t even watch as Danville tried to rally. I simply kept hitting refresh on Twitter, trying to capture the latest Scott Dudinskie tweet from Ironmen Stadium.
Last Saturday, we attended the Clemson-South Carolina football game. Clemson had won 40 home games in a row — dating back nearly six years — until we showed up. It’s one of the places the older kid is looking at, so we wanted to get the full experience there. A vibe check, the kids call it now.
We, apparently, put the death in Death Valley.
The Eagles pumped the breaks on the misery on Sunday night, before the bad run continued Tuesday. On the final night of the brief trip to Clemson, we stayed to catch the Penn State-Clemson men’s basketball game. Penn State is one of the other places the girl is high on right now.
The boy suggested the winner gets the tuition money?
This time, we traded in the Clemson orange — FYI, a daytime orange out isn’t the same as a PM white out — for blue and white. Penn State lost in double overtime. You know, of course, it did.
The family got over it relatively quickly. The Danville game will sting. The personal connections make it impossible not to hurt.
Driving home Wednesday as everyone slept, I thought about how people live and die with their teams, how their moods can be built around success and failure.
Certain parts of our family are big believers in juju, good or bad. Years ago, I was walking down the stairs when Penn State threw a long touchdown pass to jumpstart a rally. The wife told to me to wait there, in the middle of the staircase, in case that was the spot.
During the Penn State-Michigan football this year, we were coming home from a soccer game in Lancaster County, listening to the first half on the radio. Penn State was getting trampled so we stopped at Target rather than listen anymore.
While we were in the store, Penn State scored twice to take the lead. There was a serious, albeit brief, conversation wondering if we should stay in the store for two hours.
So, yes, it’s a thing with us as well.
But too many people take their fandom too seriously. Fan, remember, is short for fanatic. It’s supposed to be a release, entertainment.
Many people rightfully use these events and teams as the outlet they need to get away from real life for a moment, where the gathering of like-minded individuals — and even those wearing the opposite color — offer temporary relief from the daily grind.
Fandom is fine. Fanaticism isn’t. Here’s hoping your team wins more than it loses and a bad run ends quickly.
