Government at all levels works best when more people are involved. Whether it is running for office — and judging by the announcements running nearly daily in this newspaper maybe more are — voting in elections or actively attending meetings and holding power accountable, it is important to understand what is going on and why.
Too many people like to complain from afar, rant on social media or bloviate when it’s too late to make a difference.
Attendance at public meetings is traditionally very low unless there is a high-profile issue on the agenda. Nothing draws people to a school meeting like removing a coach or asking a student to wear a mask in the middle of a global pandemic.
The day-to-day of many meetings, however, remain relatively benign and often lack public attention and scrutiny until it’s too late. Some meetings aren’t scheduled conveniently, including county commissioners’ meetings, but many are. We applaud those who regularly attend these meetings to stay informed and involved.
Sunbury residents have a chance to be part of that process and have their voices heard next week. City council will host a public work session — it means no votes will be taken — at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in City Hall.
The timing isn’t all that convenient for some working a 9-5, but city officials have given residents enough notice to rearrange their schedules if possible.
There are several high-profile issues on the agenda, including plans on potential use for the former Knight-Celotex site, coordinating citywide events, an overview and job description for the city’s new grant writing position and a look at the city’s new emergency plan.
Collectively, those are each important topics. They involve development, public safety, use of taxpayer dollars and recreation. While some residents might not be interested in all of the topics, there is certainly something there for everyone to hear, digest and even comment about.
“There are many issues that we need to get resolved in order to keep city business running smoothly,” Mayor Josh Brosious said. “The biggest topic we need to get figured out is the Celotex lot fundings and also a plan once we acquire the property. I do not want this property to be vacant once we take ownership. We need to get it developed and create jobs and tax revenue for the city of Sunbury.
Sunbury and all Valley communities have well-meaning, well-versed residents who serve. They could use some input and ideas from the rest of us.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.