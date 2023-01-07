Valley residents who want to gain valuable insight into who, how and why Pennsylvania’s state police force works should be proactive and sign up for upcoming public sessions that present teachable moments.
State police this week announced another six-week course designed to give residents insight into the work of a Pennsylvania state police trooper. The program is now being offered again in Snyder County beginning in March.
A few Pennsylvania State Police Citizens’ Academies have been previously held, offering valuable behind-the-scenes looks into state police. At a time when many are frustratingly losing faith in law enforcement, looking at things from their perspective, and gaining a greater understanding of how incidents evolve, can be a big help. In the end, the program is designed to build relationships, and bridge the gap between law enforcement personnel and those they are tasked with protecting.
The program exposes citizens to the training officers receive and general information about law enforcement concepts and responsibilities. It is also designed to provide a forum for communication between police and citizens.
Previous courses in the Valley have given the public glimpses into things like use-of-force, response and other aspects of the difficult job.
“I will tell you that I have a whole new respect for police and what they go through,” a member of the public said during a session last year. “If I was 20 years younger, I would be making a career change and I would become a trooper. I have learned so much and have seen how things could be placed in a bad light without people knowing the exact reasonings for what police do.”
The course is a concept originated by the state police offered any adults living in Union, Northumberland, Montour or Snyder counties who are interested in police procedures.
Spots are now open for the next sessions. Beginning March 28, the free courses will be held from 6-8 p.m. each Tuesday through May 2. The programs will be hosted by Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company, 713 Bridge St. in Selinsgrove.
Attendees must complete at least five of the six courses to graduate. Applications are available at the Pennsylvania State Police station in Milton; by calling 717-461-5051 or emailing to andrjacobs@pa.gov and requesting an application.
There is limited space — class size will be limited to 25 and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis — so don’t miss this valuable opportunity to learn and grow.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.