Sunbury residents would be wise to take advantage of two fast-approaching opportunities to serve the city, which present opportunities for increased transparency and representation.
With Josh Brosious resigning his seat on council to take over the mayoral slot, city council has a vacant seat on the five-person board. The council is accepting letters of interest until 4 p.m. today for any resident to throw their hat into the ring to serve. Letters can be delivered to the city clerk’s office at 225 Market St.
Once the letters are in hand, council will schedule a work session where the public will have the chance to sit in on the interviews with potential candidates. The work session will be publicly advertised to give residents advance notice of the time and date for these vital discussions.
Council will appoint a new member to conclude Brosious’s term. Brosious was first elected in 2019, so his vacant seat on council has two more years remaining.
Because someone will be serving half of a term without being elected to the position, it is imperative city council make the process as transparent and representative as possible.
Members of council are doing just that.
Not every board looking to fill a vacancy does it this way, so a round of applause to Sunbury’s leaders for taking this proactive approach.
We would encourage as many people to participate — in either step — as possible.
Not everyone wants to serve publicly. Far too many blank lines continue to appear on election ballots across the Valley. But this is a chance to temporarily fill a role, to see if it is something that could be a long-term first step. If the job isn’t what a resident hoped it would be, then thanks for serving, no need to run in 2023 and residents will vote to fill the seat again.
Also, don’t miss the chance to attend the interviews. They will certainly offer insight into what direction council may take in the coming year, who the best candidates are and if the process is merely a show with council already knowing who they want in the role.
Either way, this proactive and transparent process is good for the city, its residents and its future.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.