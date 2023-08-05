Getting the right people in the same room at the same time is critical when it comes to the long-term success of just about anything. That is especially true when it comes to something like the massive recycling plant proposed to be built in Point Township, which comes with so many unknowns.
Several times in recent months, those with interest in the planned recycling facility — from Encina officials and local municipal leaders to community organizers and those who may live in the shadow of the plant — have had opportunities to connect.
These events are usually well attended, a clear indication of interest in the project from almost everyone.
That is good. Every time one of these events is held and the rooms are filled, information is shared it allows Valley residents to get a better feel for the project, gives those planning the project a better understanding of how it is being perceived and the sharing of real-life and timely concerns.
The previous meetings, both voting meetings in Point Township and public information sessions have led to alterations in plans, and airing of grievances, as they should.
Another important gathering is coming up later this month.
State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, Sunbury, will host what is being called an educational forum at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Shikellamy High auditorium. Several state watchdog organizations are scheduled to be on hand, fielding questions about the environmental effects of the prospective end-of-life plastic ecycling facility in Point Township, on the Susquehanna River and the surrounding area.
Culver said the Department of Environmental Protection, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, the Fish and Game Commission and the Chesapeake Bay Commission are expected to be in attendance, discussing permits and more topics.
Each agency will speak individually on their permitting process, then they will have tables set up in the corridor area of the auditorium.
Don’t miss this next chance to ask questions, learn more and become a more informed and engaged citizen.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.