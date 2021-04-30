A few weeks ago a letter from a high school student anticipated the arrival of self-driving cars. The writer lamented that traffic would move more efficiently and our roads would be safer if human error were removed from driving.
All true in a perfect world, one without hate, without malice and without evil.
Unfortunately, in the world we live in there are too many people who want to inflict harm upon others. And for this reason, self-driving cars are an extraordinarily bad idea. An autonomous vehicle is a terrorist’s dream come true. Just fill the vehicle with explosives and program it to travel to the target — err, I mean destination.
No one will be safe.
Gary Kendall,
New Berlin