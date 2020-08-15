Nancy Miller of Sunbury says (letter to editor, Aug. 12), “This is America. Where is our freedom? Get back to God!” What? We cannot be selective with constitutional freedoms; they all apply to all of us all the time. Freedom of religion allows you to practice your religion and conversely allows others not to.
This brings up a related subject: Those who refuse to cooperate with COVID-19 prevention guidelines claiming that God will protect them. So, I relate a story told me by a friend — call it a parable if you will. A certain man was in the midst of an awesome flood. The waters soon surrounded his house so he went inside and kept watch at a window. A boat ventured by and the occupants said, “Hop on board and we will take you to safety.” But the man refused, “No I’m OK, I am trusting God to save me.” The waters continued to rise onto the first floor so the man retreated upstairs and kept watch out a window. A different boat came by inviting him to board, but he repeated, “No, God will save me.” They left and soon the water was to the level where he needed to climb onto the roof. A search helicopter, seeing the man stranded on the roof, dropped a rope and told the man to secure himself to it and they would lift him to safety. The man again refused citing the same reason. Eventually, the waters rose so that the man was swept away and drowned. Upon entering Heaven, he lamented to God, “Lord, I trusted you to save me, yet you let me die. Why did you not protect me?” And a wise God calmly answered, “I sent you two boats and a helicopter. What did you want from me?”
Please reconsider if you are using this as a reason to resist prevention and abatement measures.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg