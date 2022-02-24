Arthur Keller (letter to the editor, Feb. 20) lays the blame for our current “problems” at the feet of President Biden. Does Mr. Keller want the president to stop inflation by imposing wage and price controls? We saw how well that worked when President Nixon did it in 1971.
Does Mr. Keller propose the president mandate that 60,000 people become truck drivers?
We imported 844,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia in May, a 23 percent increase over April. He failed to tell us by November that number fell to 595,000 barrels, a 42 percent decrease. He failed to mention that imports from Russia rose 36 percent from 2018 to 2020. Does he believe the president should tell the oil companies how much oil to buy and from whom?
The former president promised to build the wall and Mexico would pay for it. He had a Republican congress for two years and could not get money for a wall. The tiny amount of new wall was funded by a grab from the Department of Defense.
The administration has not cut funding for the police, so that does not account for the rise in police deaths.
The former president wisely got safe and effective vaccines quickly. The current president made vaccines available for everyone. Is it his fault millions stubbornly refuse to get it?
Maybe social media is not our best source of information.
William Fisher,
Watsontown