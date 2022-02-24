Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Freezing rain this evening will change to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening will change to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.