The American Cancer Society recently released its annual cancer report which showed a decline in cancer mortality and incidence rates for its 31st year. It marks another historic year in the fight, but also an equally troubling one.
It’s no question the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make it increasingly difficult for cancer patients to get the care they need and citizens to receive early screenings that could save their lives. Factor in mass job loss in which the number of uninsured rises as well, and the situation is dire. As someone who has many family members and friends currently fighting cancer, this is frightening for me. They cannot afford to wait to receive the treatments their lives depend on.
In order to continue to make progress in the fight against cancer and address the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, we need to increase the opportunity for all Pennsylvanians to live a healthy, cancer-free life by improving access to health care. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) has been working in Pennsylvania to do just that, but we need your help.
At such a pivotal moment for public health, it’s vital we make our voices and the needs of cancer patients known to our lawmakers. We hope you join us in doing so during our Cancer Action Week beginning April 12. Visit www.fightcancer.org/states/PA to get involved.
Donna Kemberling,
Danville
Volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)