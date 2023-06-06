To begin, you need to know I am old enough to remember the Washingtonville valley when it was still farmland. Discussions about who was buying land and what was going to be built was dinner conversation for a long time. An airport was the most common guess.
Of course, PPL was the builder. They didn’t build the Montour Preserve because they were nice people. They built it because they needed a place to cool water and since they had to do it anyway, I’m sure it wasn’t a hard decision to make it a place where folks could boat and picnic. I have often wondered if they knew how much the preserve would become a part of life in our Valley — not just in Montour County but for people in neighboring counties and across Pennsylvania.
The 1988 song, “Don’t know what you got (till it’s gone)” is an apt description of what is about to happen if everyone who has ever visited the splendor of the Montour Preserve doesn’t join in to advocate and help — not just advise — Bob Stoudt about where to start to save it.
When I say we need to help him, I mean we — individuals, communities, corporations, businesses, foundations, and governmental organizations — need to take responsibility for helping Bob Stoudt come up with a plan so we don’t lose this treasure in our Valley.
The Watsontown and Milton pools are gone. Their passing is so sad. The losers are, primarily, the children and teens, but everyone who liked to swim is out of luck. The demise of a pool doesn’t happen overnight. It is the result of delayed maintenance, the “someone else will take care of it” attitude we adopt too often, and the incredibly expensive bill that comes with a community swimming pool. The impossibly difficult financial dilemma about closing or moving forward is minuscule compared to the dollars needed to maintain and operate the Montour Preserve.
You can’t swim at the Montour Preserve. You can picnic, canoe, fish, walk the trails, enjoy the tapping of the sugar maples, search for fossils, enjoy the displays in the museum and attend one of the professional demonstrations or workshops that a few staff offer to all of us. And, if you’ve never enjoyed the newsletter or their Facebook page, it’s time to take a look at them.
Like most of you, I have been to many picnics at the preserve. I once attended a workshop on teaching techniques at Goose Cove. School children across the Valley attend sugar maple tapping at the preserve. The trails are meant to be walked over and over. And, the beauty of the place has made for gorgeous photographs.
So, let’s start at the top. Where are our political leaders? Not just Montour County’s leaders — the leaders of our surrounding counties as well. Let me remind you, the preserve is exponentially more expensive to operate than a swimming pool and unlike a community pool, the preserve is a state-wide attraction.
Our governor and DCNR are an important place to begin. Five county leaders asking for an appointment with one of them might bring the issue to the “level of emergency” it requires. That doesn’t absolve the rest of us.
The Montour Preserve has been led by the most capable and inspiring leader anyone could ever hire. I’m not exactly sure how Montour Area Recreation Commission was able to hire Bob Stoudt, but it was one of the best decisions anyone ever made. Support for his work has been publicized, kind words have been offered, and wonderful projects have been started and continue today because of him. For this effort, he is often required to cut the hours he works, bring the work of his small staff to an end and figure out a way forward for a treasured place in our lives.
While I am not surprised that everyone expects him to work for a pittance — nonprofit leaders are seldom paid what their knowledge, expertise and experience are worth. It is time for that to stop. He is a professional of the highest order. So, are we going to lose the Montour Preserve and Bob Stout? I hope not, but it’s time for the state of Pennsylvania, DCNR, local governments, businesses, corporations, foundations and individuals to determine the future of the Montour Preserve. While I don’t know exactly where to start, I’ll bet Bob Stoudt does.
Jean Knouse is The Daily Item’s magazine and features editor. She is a member of The Daily Item’s community advisory board and former executive director of the Danville Area Community Center.