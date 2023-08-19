On Monday, Sen. Lynda Culver and Rep. Mike Stender sponsored a presentation by various state entities such as the Department of Environmental Protection, the Chesapeake Bay Commission, et al. The presenters, provided very basic information, which could be obtained from their websites, but were not permitted to take open public questions from the audience. Only in the entry way were constituents allowed to ask questions or get clarification, but the questions and answers could not be heard by the other assembled neighbors.
These types of quasi-community engagement techniques have been carefully designed to demoralize residents who have serious concerns and questions about issues affecting them. Residents waste their time at strictly controlled performances, while they and neighbors are prevented from discussing or participating in serious regional health and safety issues. That’s the reason people leave feeling both empty and frustrated that the performance was a waste of time, and the real issues remain silenced.
The people I know attended to ask questions and clarify important issues about the planned chemical plant and massive plastic dump planned for our Valley. Individually, the state agencies were professional and forthcoming, but other attendees couldn’t hear their answers because an open discussion including everyone was prohibited.
Ostensibly, the performance was attempting to convince residents that there is such overwhelming regulation and watchdog agency monitoring that toxic industries could never possibly harm the health and environment of our valley. If you read the news, you know of the environmental and health disasters around the state caused by ruthless toxic polluters, and the inability of any watchdog agencies to stop these. This is the reason that toxic industries and their supporters use quasi-engagement techniques and never allow constituents an opportunity for open discussion.
In reality, the DEP and other watchdog agencies cannot keep toxic polluters from harming the people of Pennsylvania. It’s not the fault of the front-line employees who were honest on Monday. But that is the reason their employees weren’t allowed a discussion with the public. It’s also the reason Encina won’t provide data or scientific backing to show safety of their processes.
Here is an example. Whenever Encina is asked about its massive plastic washing process of the plastic garbage; the expected discharges of harmful forever chemicals and microplastics; their answers are ridiculous and unacceptable given the massive research findings on these issues. Individually on Monday, I was able to ask the DEP employees for the standards to monitor these discharges, or to confirm that these standards don’t exist. It sounds like no standards currently exist to monitor or stop the planned discharges. All the watchdog agency employees seemed to understand that washing plastics and discharging these wastes into the Susquehanna River won’t be stopped by any of the DEP permits or enforcement. Of course, the carefully designed performances didn’t allow all other attendees or the press to hear the important exchange with DEP.
The DEP does not have the ability to stop toxic industries once the state grants these industries permits. Whether it’s parts of the state where residents and the environments are harmed by flaring and air pollution, fracking fluids, abandoned mines and oil wells; even the best efforts of DEP employees can’t protect us. Agency bosses and the legislature don’t give employees the resources or enforcement authority despite all the obfuscation they provide for us.
If area residents want answers about the issues of the massive plastic garbage dump; the toxic chemicals planned for production in the floodplain of Point Township, release of nanoplastic and chemicals into the Susquehanna, massive air pollution from flaring, garbage truck traffic, or risks of catastrophe; we need to form our own community meetings. Dog and pony shows are frustrating and a waste of time.
A well-attended public meeting was held by Save Our Susquehanna in April. Each community in the area needs to have concerned residents meet and openly discuss the science and dangers of the planned Encina project.
Don’t waste time with any more dog and pony shows by Encina or politicians. You’ll find that many neighbors do want to meet and talk about these issues.
Glenn Moyer lives in Sunbury.