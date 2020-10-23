Members of the following groups recognize the incompetence and dangers of President Trump and, maybe for the first time in their lives, intend to vote for a Democrat: Republican Women for Biden, Right Side PAC, 43 Alumni for Biden, Lincoln Project, and Republican Voters Against Trump. Pennsylvania’s former governor, Tom Ridge, a Republican, recently endorsed Joe Biden.
James Baker, George H.W. Bush’s Secretary of State, and Jon Bolton, Trump’s National Security Advisor, have declared Trump unfit.
It was Democrats who gave us Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, The Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act, Fair Labor Standards, Head Start, GI Bill, Family and Medical Leave Bill, Americans With Disabilities Act, Safe Food and Drug Act, the Affordable Care Act and other benefits. My family and I have been grateful beneficiaries of several of these orders. If you haven’t, maybe you soon will.
Only two people have a chance of becoming the next president. One who has told more than 20,000 lies, including ones about COVID-19 which has cost 221,000 lives, signed a tax bill benefiting the top 1%, caged desperate people at the border, won’t denounce the biggest threat to our country — white supremacists — and repealed numerous environmental rules endangering our health, especially the health of children.
Or Joe Biden who will raise taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year, put us on the path for clean energy to protect the planet, aid Central American countries so their people can stay home instead of embarking on a dangerous journey with children, and reestablish decency and our position among the world’s nations.
Don’t waste your vote, only Trump or Biden can win this election.
Lana Gulden,
Northumberland